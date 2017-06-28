Prof. Moyo Vs Chiwenga, Civil War Fears

The MDC says factional fights in Zanu PF now pose a threat to national security.

“The situation has dangerously deteriorated and, as we have stated before, the factional fights within Zanu PF are now a major threat to State security. If this situation is not handled carefully, it can actually erupt into a deadly civil war,” said MDC spokesman, Obert Gutu.

The People’s Democratic Party said it was irked by Chiwenga’s incessant interference in civilian processes instead of focusing on the core business of the defence forces as outlined in section 212 of the Constitution.

“The function of the defence forces is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold this Constitution,” the party said in a statement.

“Many times, Chiwenga utters political and partisan words against the dictates of the Constitution. He frequents Zanu PF rallies, at one point he was referred to by Mnangagwa as a commissar of Zanu PF. We find this despicable and unacceptable.

“Chiwenga is offside; he argues that whatever Mugabe pronounces at a rally, whether in Mutare or Marondera, cannot be a wrong programme. Such kind of analysis is not only dangerous, but depicts the highest level of living in a distorted reality.”

MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi said Chiwenga’s utterances were a manifestation of Zanu PF’s death pangs.

“The threats by the general have shown us the depth of the wound that will take Zanu PF to the grave,” he said.

Political scientist, Eldred Masunungure said the Zanu PF factional fights could have taken a sinister and dangerous turn.

“The fights have taken a vicious twist. The military sees itself as part of a conflated system given the historical ties between Zanu PF and those who fought in the war,” he said.

Army boss, Chiwenga on Monday threatened unspecified action against Moyo, labelling the minister “an enemy of the State” for his criticism of command agriculture, which is being spearheaded by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga accused Moyo of trying to destroy Zanu PF from within, but the minister took to Twitter yesterday posting a cryptic message that many thought was directed at the army boss.

“Kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une katurikwa,” Moyo posted in Shona, which, loosely translated, means a person panics if he has something to hide.

The military is involved in command agriculture, which Moyo has dismissed as “command ugly culture”.- Newsday