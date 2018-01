The shock dismissal of the ENTIRE Police brass by General Chiwenga without ED’s prior knowledge or nod; shows the #Police Force, which was not part of the #15NovCoup has been punished & #militarized to make #Zim a #military State. This will spread conflict with dangers for #Sadc! pic.twitter.com/T0T0NqRpgK

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 19, 2018