Professor Moyo, Reforms First Not “Liberation Struggle” Talk

Nomusa Garikayi | Professor Jonathan Moyo is one of the worst curses to befall our nation more so because there have not been many people who have had the intellect and/or opportunity to expose his propaganda and lies and thus limit their brainwashing and damaging effect on the nation.

We live in a country where millions now live in abject poverty, Zimbabweans have the singular honour of being the poorest in Africa and over 30 000 have been murdered in cold blood to establish and retain the corrupt and repressive de facto one party dictatorship we have lived under these last 37 years.

When asked to speak on the topic “Whither Zimbabwe’s Nationalist Project?” it is therefore sickening that Minister Jonathan Moyo should think first and foremost of himself and his Zanu PF ruling elite colleagues.

“In general terms, the nationalist project is a summation of the founding values, principles and aspirations of the anti-colonial independence movement. In Zimbabwe, this is about the values and ideals of the liberation struggle,” started off Professor Moyo.

“Section 3 of our new constitution outlines Zimbabwe’s founding values and principles which include “recognition of and respect for the liberation struggle”.

“It is a matter of major historic significance that Zimbabwe’s constitution now entrenches the values and ideals of our liberation struggle among the country’s founding values and principles, which have purposive constitutional import and impact.”

The section 3 was included in the nation’s constitution by none other than the Zanu PF ruling elite to bolster their no-regime-change mantra at the very heart of the one-party dictatorship. The regime has only managed to establish and retain the dictatorship by denying the ordinary Zimbabweans their basic freedoms and human rights including the right to a free and meaningful vote and the right to life itself.

Over 30 000 of our people have been murdered by the Zanu PF operatives in the form of party thugs and State Security personal for sole selfish political gaining absolute political power and retaining it.

“Fourth is the democracy imperative, which is based on the principle that those who govern must have the consent of those whom they govern. Central to this question is the issue about the means for getting into power through elections,” admitted Professor Moyo.

The regime’s failure to hold free, fair and credible elections is at the very heart of Zimbabwe’s failure to deliver the freedoms and human rights the nation had aspired for throughout the years of the struggle for independence. SADC managed to get the regime to agree to a raft of democratic reforms designed to dismantle the corrupt and tyrannical dictatorship following the blatant vote rigging and wanton violence and barbarism of the 2008 elections.

Sadly Morgan Tsvangirai and his corrupt and incompetent MDC friends who were tasked to implement the reforms proved to be easy pushover. President Mugabe bribed and bamboozled them into doing nothing regard the reforms. So, Zanu PF was able to rig the 2013 elections to retain power and has since refused point blank to implement any reforms.

“You can’t expect us to reform ourselves out of power,’ the Nutty Professor has boasted in the past and contrary to his own admission above.

Ever since Zimbabwe attained her independence in 1980, Zanu PF tightly controlled the main print and electronic public media and muzzled the smaller private print media. There is no freedom of expression and free media. The regime has stifled all meaningful debate and so its apologists and propagandists, like Professor Moyo, have been able to say what they pleased and get away with it.

Zimbabwe’s political and economic crisis has caused untold human suffering and deaths; it is socially, politically and morally unsustainable. We therefore demand the implementation of the democratic reforms BEFORE the next elections.