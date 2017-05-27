Professor Welshman Ncube’s Love Child Bares All | ZIMEYE LIVE

Professor Welshman Ncube’s love child Gugulethu Ncube will be on ZimEye LIVE Sunday 7PM UK time as she speaks of her life growing up in Gwanda and Bulawayo. Gugu who is now based in South Africa will also open up and respond to social media attacks concerning her private life. Join us in this no holds barred interview as the child of one of Zimbabwe’s top politicians speaks out.

