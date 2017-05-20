Prominent Businessman’s Wife Weeps In Court For Sex

A businessman’s wife has wept in court saying her husband was starving her of s.ex.

Tsitsi Kurivara, wife of a prominent Chiredzi businessman, David Kurivara, broke down in court telling the local magistrate that her husband had lost interest in her because of a small house.

Tsitsi spoke as she sued her husband’s small house Chipo Chauke for $10 000 in adultery damages. She said before the illicit affair, she used to be intimate with her husband twice a night. Now its once a month or none at all.

She said it hurt her that Chipo was even younger than her daughters. “My worship I used to do s.ex four times a week with my husband, pamwe usiku umwe chete tichiita kana kaviri but things have changed I am now sex once or none at all in a whole month. Kurara nemurume wangu zvava zvekungoti apo neapo, zviya zvekungotiwo,” said Kurivara with tears suddenly running down her cheeks.

She added, “As I said sexual intercourse with my husband is now happening here and there, zvinondirwadza (it pains me). I love my husband,” she added.

“I have lost the love and the normal husband and wife support. I am psychologically and emotionally abused to the extent that at one time I was admitted at the hospital after my Blood Pressure shot up.

“I have lost dignity in the entire neighbourhood where I live, people describe me as ugly. They say ndivoka vekusiiwa nemurume nepamusaka pekushata ava (that’s the woman who was deserted by her husband because she is ugly).

“Your Worship, I am also at the risk of contracting STIs’ and HIV as a result of this affair,” said Tsitsi. Efforts to resolve the matter amicably were in vain as involvement of the Police and relatives have not stopped the affair.

Chauke denied the allegations despite that Tsitsi produced leaked s.ex chats and audio as exhibit before the court.

“I don’t know anything to do with her husband. I don’t own that sim card which he claimed to have sent those leaked chats and audio,” said a pregnant Chauke.

Mhlanga postponed the matter to Friday this week for continuation of trial. – Masvingo Mirror