Proof Of Residence No Longer Necessary Under BVR – Welshman Ncube

Staff Reporter | MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube says that the production of proof of residence is no longer a necessity under the Biometric Voter Registration system.

Speaking to journalists on Monday evening, Professor Ncube said that the new computerised registration system prohibits prospective voters to register twice as it fully captures the voter’s details once.

Ncube said that the requirement needs to be scratched off as a matter of urgency to make it easier for citizens to register to vote.

“The proof of residence is no longer a necessity with the new system as the system captures finger prints of the individual which will prohibit them for registering twice,” said Ncube.

Ncube made the call following submissions by the political parties to ZEC requesting for the scrapping of the requirement.

ZEC has not yet responded on the calls by the opposition parties to have the requirement removed. The move will require an amendment to the electoral act or have President Robert Mugabe use his presidential powers to suspend the requirement.

Incidentally, Professor Ncube was one of the opposition leaders who insisted on the proof of residence requirement when it was enacted into the electoral law in 2012.

The opposition parties demanded for the provision of the proof of residence as a requirement to register as a voter to curb the cross busing of voters between constituencies and not necessarily to prohibit multiple registration.