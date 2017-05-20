Prophet Arrested For Fondling Congregant

A SELF-proclaimed prophet from Bulawayo yesterday appeared in court for allegedly fondling the breasts of a 20-year-old woman who had approached him seeking prayers to get employment.

Chafadzwa Matsaure (29) pleaded not guilty to an indecent assault charge when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Miss Tancy Dube.

He told the court that he only placed his hand on her chest while he prayed for her.

“Your Worship she entered the prayer room with tears on her cheeks. I drew closer to her and asked why she was crying. She said her father had scolded her for losing her job. I prayed for her then instructed her to get water and a stone from her house. She came back in a dash with the water and I prayed for her again then she went away,” said Matsaure.

He said he was surprised later that day when he met some of his “clients” telling him that some police officers had come to his house looking for him.

“I went to the police station and I was surprised to hear them saying I had fondled her breasts. Her father also came to the station fuming and accusing me of trying to rape his daughter.”

Magistrate Dube remanded Matsaure out of custody to Thursday.

The woman, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, said Matsaure slipped his hands inside her blouse purporting to feel her heart beat.

“He asked me if I could feel anything as he fondled me. I leapt from a bench I was sitting on and pushed him away.

“I asked him why he was fondling me and he just laughed saying I shouldn’t be afraid. He said he only wanted to feel if my heart was beating. I rushed to the door but he held it blocking me. He stretched out his hand again trying to shove his hand back inside but somehow I managed to get hold of the door handle and fled. He shouted after me that I should return in three days but I didn’t respond. I went to the police station to make a report.”

Prosecuting, Mr Chief Muteve told the court that the incident occurred on Saturday last week at 9AM.- state media