Prophet Austin Moses Deceived Zimbabweans Saying Mugabe Would Be Dead By December 2017

By Shiellah Sibanda| A London based Nigerian preacher, Austin Moses made a false prediction that Robert Mugabe would be dead by December last year. The preacher got Zimbabweans hyped by his “prophecy” which he 3 years ago claimed was as accurate as his other one he had uttered on Ukraine, the latter which states that Russia would attack its former colony (an obvious prediction made by well know news analysts months before it would happen.” Meanwhile, the below was the review of Moses’ prediction on Zimbabwe in which he furthermore claims that Robert Mugabe’s successor will be MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai (not at all Emmerson Mnangagwa). FULL VIDEO:
THIS PROPHET TOLD ZIMBABWEANS MUGABE'S DEATH DATE, WHAT IS HE SAYING NOW?
Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, January 21, 2018