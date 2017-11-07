Prophet Bushiri’s Prophecy Flops As Mohadi Is Fired | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Perhaps the eternal curse of paying money to a prosperity prophet and trusting in their flowery words – CIO Minister Kembo Mohadi’s life has for worse 2 years after being promised ” a crown” at his workplace by necromancer Shepherd Bushiri, as he was today named for immediate expulsion.

The ZANU PF Matabeleland South Provincial council has officially resolved to recommend the party’s supreme decision making body the politiburo to dismiss Mohadi. The CIO Minister in addition to supporting Mnangagwa, is believed to have sold state secrets to the youthful Malawian preacher who is known for staging fake miracles.

In an emergency meeting held in Gwanda on Tuesday, the province resolved to have Mohadi and 14 other senior party members dismissed for aligning themselves with recalled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The province also resolved that it is in agreement with President Robert Mugabe’s decision to recall Mnangagwa from government further calling on the politiburo to dismiss him outright from the party.

The province also recommended that First Lady Grace Mugabe be appointed as Mnangagwa’s replacement in both government and party.

Other members dismissed with Mohadi include former Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube, Provincial Chairman Rapelang Choene, MP for Matobo North Never Khanye and his Umzingwane counterpart William Dhehwa.

Other victims include Mohadi’s estranged wife Tampudzayi Mohadi and Reni Kibi who are both Central Committee Members.

Gwanda Central Parliamentary seat hopeful for the 2018 elections Japhet Dube was also included in the kick out list with Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni.