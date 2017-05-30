Chamisa Arrested For Armed Robbery

A 26-year-old self-styled prophet was yesterday arrested along with a 17-year-old for shooting and seriously injuring people during an armed robbery in Jalukanga area, about 120 kilometres west of Beitbridge town.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Saturday at Jalukanga Business Centre, where the “prophet”, Christopher Chamisa, and his aide Garikayi Siziba, pounced at the shop armed with an AK47 assault rifle.

The two suspects are from the Maranda area in Masvingo and were visiting a relative in Jalukanga area when they committed the offence.

Sources close to the incident said yesterday that the two were in the habit of moving around the village carrying the firearm concealed in a reed mat.

The two suspects shot two people before disappearing with R6 000 and two cellphones.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Chamisa and Siziba had been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

“Indications are that the two went to Jalukanga Business Centre, around 4pm on Saturday carrying a reed mat tied with red and white clothes pretending to be members of the Johanne Masowe Church,” said Inspector Ndebele.

“The first accused (Chamisa) is known by villagers as a prophet. While at the shops they bought some refreshments from one shop and went away.

“They later came back at around 6pm and stormed into Jalukanga Special Shop.”

Insp Ndebele said Chamisa, who was holding the gun, shot Dion Muleya (48) in the abdomen while at the same time demanding money from the shopkeeper.

Insp Ndebele said after shooting Muleya, the man turned the gun on the shop attendant, Perseculia Singo.

“The woman tried to flee, resulting in the suspect shooting her in the back after which the two ransacked the shop and stole a cash box containing R6 000 and two cellphones.”

Insp Ndebele said the two fired 24 shots at the business centre before vanishing into the bushes.

He said the two victims were later taken to Shashe Health Centre.

“Muleya, who had his stomach ripped and left with intestines outside was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for further management, while Singo is still admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said the firearm, 25 spent cartridges, three bullet heads, cash (R2 300, $32 and $153 Bond notes were recovered from the two men. – state media