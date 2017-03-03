Prophet Had Sex With My Wife – Soldier

REVIVAL Centre World Mission Church founder – Prophet Adventure Mutepfa – is at the centre of a shocking adulterous case in which a senior church member is accusing the cleric of having an affair with his wife which he uncovered late last year.

This was revealed at the Mutasa Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday during a civil matter in which the prophet made a spoliation application, demanding back his BMW 735i sedan which he allegedly gave the congregate in a bid to buy his silence over the extra-marital affair.

In his application done by his lawyer, Mr Lloyd Mvere of Mvere, Chikamhi, Mareanadzo Legal Practitioners, before Nyanga magistrate, Mrs Gloria Takundwa, Prophet Mutepfa said he was forced to give Vincent Ndlovu his car through blackmail.

However, Ndlovu of House Number 9641, Pegasus in Dangamvura, who was represented by Mrs Ndafa Muchanyara of Pundu and Company Legal Practitioners, refuted the blackmail claims, saying Mutepfa freely gave him his car as compensation for the adulterous relationship he was having with his wife.

He told the court that he was in possession of WhatsApp text messages between his wife and the prophet that confirmed that the two were madly in love.

Ndlovu said he was at liberty to show the court the nude pictures which the prophet sent to his wife. Conversely, in his founding affidavit, Prophet Mutepfa, said he was a victim of blackmail.

“I have been suffering blackmail from the respondent for some time. Respondent is claiming that he is in possession of nude pictures of myself and is threatening to publish them if I do not give him my blue Toyota Prado. The threats were made most of the time when I will be in Mutasa on business.

“Out of abundance of caution and upon receiving legal advice to the effect that attaching copies of the pictures to this application may constitute a criminal offence I have omitted to annex the alleged photos of myself to the application. I am, however, willing to produce the copies on the return date subject to the condition that the hearing will be done in camera,” he said and added:

“On the 14 of February 2017, the respondent successfully exerted his undue influence over me resulting in me handing over my BMW 735i and registration book to him against my will. I was convinced by respondent that if I did not give my BMW he will publish the pictures and that would affect my reputation within my church congregation, my business, my family and my marriage. The vehicle was in Watsomba at the time but is now in respondent’s possession in Mutare.”

The prophet said he was not the one shown in the nude pictures. “I am not the person who appears on the pictures. In fact the face of the person is not shown. However, a publication of the photos and respondent’s claims will still reflect badly on my reputation even if I later manage to prove my innocence. Respondent is aware of this and that is why he has devised this scam in order to extort me of my property. I was in peaceful and undisturbed possession of my brown BMW 735i motor vehicle prior to the respondent’s wrongful actions,” he said.

Prophet Mutepfa said Ndlovu continued to extort more property from him through blackmail tactics.

“Respondent has been phoning me on a daily basis demanding my Toyota Prado and the only reason why he has not executed his threats is that I told him that the vehicle is undergoing repairs in Nyanga.”

In his opposition papers Ndlovu – a soldier based in Harare – said the Mutasa Court does not have jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

“This is because the respondent resides at Number 9641 Pegasus Dangamvura and the applicant resides at Number 133 Louise Road Fern Valley. The cause of action, that is, the towing of the motor vehicle took place here in Mutare. The motor vehicle was towed from Number 133 Louise Raod Fern Valley. To further support that is the supporting affidavit of Moses Mujaji who towed the motor vehicle. Respondent was never at any time in Mutasa. He never at any point met the applicant in Mutasa.

“The applicant has misled the court with intent to cause this court to have jurisdiction over the matter. There is nothing that gives this court jurisdiction on this matter.”

Ndlovu agreed that he towed the BMW 735i which the applicant had given him.

“I do not dispute that the applicant owns his Toyota Prado. The applicant donated to me the BMW …and I have attached hereto a copy of the agreed donation. The applicant gave me the BMW with intent to lure me to conceal his adultery affair with my wife. Sometime in 2016, I learnt that the applicant was in a love relationship with my wife to whom I confronted her and she admitted. I also confronted the applicant and he admitted and he told me not to tell anyone even his wife. He told me that he was going to give me a BMW in a bid to conceal this information because of his position in society. The applicant then phoned me inviting me to his office on 3 February 2017 in the presence of his son and wife and they wrote an agreement of donation. He advised me to tow the vehicle since it was dysfunctional,” he said.

Ndlovu said he never threatened the prophet, saying he was in possession of communication that took place between his wife and the prophet.

On claims that the prophet was not the one in the nude pictures, Ndlovu said conversations on the phone clearly show that it was the prophet. He said Mutepfa was the very person communicating with his wife sending nude pictures.

Mrs Takundwa granted the spoliation order by consent after both parties agreed on some of the contents of the Rule Nisi.

Ndlovu said he no longer wanted the broken down BMW 735i which he tried to repair but to no avail.

Soon after court, Ndlovu and his lawyer, Mrs Muchanyara, revealed that they were going to file adultery damages against the prophet and claim compensation. They said they were in possession overwhelming evidence to support their claim in the form of text messages and pictures. – Manica Post