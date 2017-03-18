Prophet Impregnates Girl(17) During Prayer

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | A top local prophet inserted his manhood into a 17-year – old girl’ s private parts and impregnated her during a healing prayer session.

Gilbert Chauke of the Paradise Church, said to be a prophet, raped and impregnated the girl after her family members had consulted the prophet to heal the girl’s swollen legs.

Chauke of Villi Villi Village under Chief Chitanga was not formally charged when he appeared before Mwenezi Magistrate, Honest Musiiwa last Friday.

He was remanded in custody for allegedly raping the girl.

Representing the State, Willard Chasi told the court that the girl developed an inflammation of the legs and her family decided to consult Chauke.

He agreed to visit the family homestead in Tafara Village.

After praying for the girl, Chauke instructed the girl’ s family members to go to a nearby bush for more prayers. He remained at the homestead with the girl -ostensibly to heal her.

After the family members had left, Chauke instructed the girl to lie down and he allegedly raped her.

He threatened the girl and ordered her not to tell anyone about the matter.

Chauke also raped the girl several times until she became pregnant.

The matter came to light when the girl’s family members noticed her bulging belly.

Chauke who was already on the run, was arrested last week.