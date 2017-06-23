Prophet Inserts Manhood Into Woman’s Private Parts To Cleanse Her

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A self confessed prophet inserted his manhood into a 40-year-old woman’s private parts under the guise of exorcising evil spirits.

Popular self declared prophet, Brighton Dzambi (50), of Zuvarashe Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe, appeared before Chivhu Magistrate, Winfilda Tiyatira facing allegations of raping the 40-year-old woman.

Dzambi, of Shadaya Village, under Chief Neshangwe, was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody.He appeared in court last week.

The State alleged that sometime in March on an unknown date, the woman and her sister approached the ‘prophet’ who told the two that evil spirits were haunting them.

He further indicated he would perform some rituals to exorcise the demons tormenting them.

The two women visited Dzambi several times and on April 27,this year, around 8pm, Dzambi ordered the woman to follow him to a secluded place.

He removed his clothes and ordered the woman to undress and she complied.

Dzambi allegedly ordered the woman to lie on the ground and raped her claiming it was part of the cleansing process.

After raping the woman, Dzambi allegedly inserted his fingers into her genitals and ostensibly removed an egg like object. He also removed some beads and further claimed the objects were planted by witches.

The woman revealed the incident to her younger sister.The two women reported the matter at Sadza Police Station and Dzambi was arrested.