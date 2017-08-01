Prophet Jailed After Conning $53 From a Goblin- Troubled Mutare Woman

A Correspondent| A Mutare so called “man of God” known as Prophet Jonathan Katsaru, has been jailed for four months for swindling a female client of $53. He took the $53 and left town without doing the job.

That was after he misrepresented to the client that he had rare supernatural powers to overpower and eliminate suspected goblins tormenting the female victim.

Katsaru was, however, saved from a custodial jail sentence after Mutare magistrate Innocent Bepura on Saturday wholly suspended the four-month sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on July 9 this year, Katsaru demanded $53 from the complainant, Talent Munetsi, claiming the money was for exorcising a goblin which was tormenting her not to get a husband.

After receiving the money, Katsaru ordered Munetsi to fast for two days. Within the fasting period, Katsaru vanished from the area.

Five days later, Munetsi met Katsaru in her neighbourhood and alerted him to resume his promised duties. Katsaru acted like he was hearing a strange request. A frustrated Munetsi then demanded her money back.

She Munetsi teamed up with passersby and effected a citizen’s arrest before handing him over to the police. An overpowered Katsaru had no other option but to submit to the citizen’s arrest.