‘Prophet’ Magaya Abandons Own Spokesman Pambuka

By Staff Reporter| The controversial preacher, Walter Magaya was this week mocked for not rushing to support his public relations spin doctor, Oscar Pambuka as the latter lost his house after failing to repay a bank loan.

Magaya has been in the news in recent days for many sex scandals some which saw him forking out tens of thousands of dollars in order to cover them up.

One of the scandals which was exclusively covered by ZimEye.com had several recordings being laid bare including a video clip of Magaya himself which his main spokesman, Admire Mango publicly acknowledged as 100% authentic.

Meanwhile Pambuka’s house in Houghton Park, Harare was attached by the Sheriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe and is now to be auctioned on Friday over an undisclosed amount of debt he owes to CBZ Bank.

There has not been a single public word from Magaya ever since the matter became public at the beginning of this week. This is uncharacteristic of the man who weekly rushes to video cameras to sponsor non-church related projects such as near nude dancer Bev Sibanda, circular musicians’ businesses, and also football activities.

The auction will be at Raylton Sports Club.

Oscar is cited in court papers as Pambuka and Associates, a public relations firm which he runs with his wife Nyasha Makota-Pambuka.

30 other properties belonging to individuals and corporates will also be auctioned on Friday, the local Newsday reported earlier in the week.

These include; Wedzera Petroleum’s 7 436-square metres of land situated at Turnpike in Norton, which was attached over an outstanding debt to Standard Chartered Bank, Nico Orgo Fertilizers Company, Petros Mangwende and Chinounye Munyaka whose immovable properties were attached over debts owed to Agribank, CBZ and Homelink (Pvt) Ltd, respectively.