‘Prophet’ Magaya Bulldozes Against Highlanders, Buys Mutuma for $1,000 pm

Why does a Bible preacher meddle in football business?

Walter Magaya who has failed to pay his church workers, has bulldozed against Highlanders FC to buy away Roderick Mutuma.

Mutuma has since dumped Highlanders and headed back to the capital to join Yadah Stars FC barely six months after signing for Bosso from Dynamos.

Sources close to the player and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries run outfit last night said the player penned a $4 000 six-month deal with Prophet Walter Magaya, who immediately transferred the money into the lanky forward’s account and also promised him a monthly salary of $1 000.

“Mutuma is no longer a Highlanders’ player. He has moved to Yadah FC after a largely unhappy six months at the Bulawayo giants over money issues,” said the source.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was not reachable for comment last night, but a member of the the club’s executive, who requested anonymity “because abadala (the board) are yet to be told” confirmed that the player had asked to be released.

“The club could not say no to his request. I am sure though that our head of secretariat (Dube) will be able to give you a detailed statement if you get hold of him, but if you fail then most certainly he will do so tomorrow,” said the executive member.

Efforts to get confirmation from Yadah FC officials were fruitless too, with a lady who answered one of their phones saying the relevant persons were attending a church service.

“You should have called earlier, not now because the people you want to talk to are already worshipping as the prophet has a television programme and will not respond to your phone calls. God Bless you,” said the lady.

Nicknamed The Prince, Mutuma becomes one of the few players to ever play for the country’s big three clubs, Highlanders, Caps United and Dynamos.