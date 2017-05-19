‘Prophet’ Magaya In Embarrassing Prophecy Car Accident | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Spiritist preacher Walter Magaya was caught in an alleged “prophetic accident.” A contributor on the ZimEye program speaks of how the preacher car-crashed into her claiming she is seeking a male partner. This was however at a time when she was actually seeking for prayers to obtain the opposite purpose. “I just wanted to be free, to be alone, and he (Magaya) ended up contradicting,” she said (video above).

“How can the spirit of God miss it?,” another commentator from Cyprus quipped in saying.

This is not the first time the preacher who beds many women from his church and confesses to paying out thousands to carpet down secrets on his affairs, has car crashed and last year he and his Nigeria based spiritual father, TB Joshua claimed God has told them that in 2016 Zimbabwe’s economy would boom with Joshua himself also adding that South Africa’s economy would also follow suit at the end of the year.

There are two spirits, either the spirit of God or the other which is from the devil,” he added.

“If we only knew our relationship with God, we would not seek mediators... – the likes of Magaya,” another contributor who is based in the Netherlands said.

The ZimEye discussion erupted during the program analysing the Tich Mataz prophecy phenomenon.

A comment from Magaya’s spokesman, Admire Mango could not be obtained at the time of going to press. Mango is on record audibly admitting that Magaya recently paid out thousands in order to cover up his most recent affair with an MSU student.

