‘Prophet’ Magaya Probed By Parliament

BARCLAYS SELL OFF TO MALAWI – AAG EXPLODES BARCLAYS SELL OFF TO MALAWI – AAG EXPLODES Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Miyerkules, Hunyo 14, 2017

Parliament has ordered that preacher Walter Magaya be investigated for his motives in sponsoring the Warriors.

The August House wants to ascertain if the preacher is not using the national team for the purpose of boosting his church membership.

Legislators who include Temba Mliswa and Justice Mayor Wadyajena say that after the donation, Magaya forced some players to accept his anointing oil and attend his church services.

Mliswa queried what would happen to the sponsorship if players refused to attend his church services to which Hlongwane stated that his ministry will look into the terms of Magaya’s contract with ZIFA.

Speaking in parliament, Wadyajena queried if Magaya’s choice to sponsor the Warriors was meant to campaign for his church. He pointed out an example where Magaya threatened to withdraw support after interim coach Norman Mapeza reportedly refused to attend his service on Sunday.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) was the first to question the motives behind Magaya’s donations.

“What does government policy say on issues of football sponsorship because, first, it was Wicknell Chivhayo and now there is Prophet Magaya sponsoring the Warriors? Prophet Magaya is putting in money from his church, and if people stop going to church, what is going to happen?” Mliswa asked.

In response, Hlongwane said: “Zifa partnered Prophet Magaya to ensure that our national team, the Warriors, stays at a respectable place. The move does not contradict government policy and we accept any sponsorship.”

But, Mliswa did not accept the minister’s reply, saying the day Magaya wakes up on the wrong side of the bed, he could chase the Warriors away from his accommodation.

“We even heard that Chivhayo took away former Warriors’ coach Callisto Pasuwa’s vehicle, which he donated,” Mliswa said.

Hlongwane said sustainability of the sponsorship ought to be reflected in the contract the sponsor signed with Zifa.

“We will encourage Zifa to avail to us their contract with Prophet Magaya,” he responded.

Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Wadyajena (Zanu PF) also queried the arrangement, saying Magaya should not force players to attend his church services and use his anointing oil.

“Has it anything to do with sponsorship or he is campaigning for his church membership?” he queried.

Hlongwane said the Constitution stipulates freedom of worship, adding the players said they were not being forced by Magaya to attend his services.

“The allegations raised must be investigated to see if they are being forced, taking into account their constitutional rights,” Hlongwane said.