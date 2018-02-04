Prophet Magaya’s Sex Videos Which He Paid $10,000 To Destroy Them

By Staff Reporter| Two years ago ZimEye launched investigations on white-suit soothsayer, Walter Magaya after he had paid several several of his lovers lumpsums and one of his girlfriends was killed during a church trip personally instructed by him.

In 2016 another one of Magaya’s victims was paid thousands of dollars to shut her up and ZimEye revealed the exclusive legal documents used in discussions between the lawyers. A year later, another complainant emerged, Petronella Donhodzo whose case Magaya has since attempted blocking using the Constitutional Court.

Magaya is seen in a video chop recorded at a police station admitting having an affair with Miss Donhodzo, and paying out at first $10,000 to a man he calls Kuda just to say “thank you.”

His spokesman “overseer” Admire Mango also admitted to the state media that the affair is true, only saying that the police had hidden another part of the shocking file footage.

In the last 7 days, ZimEye has now revealed how the longer part of the footage which shows Magaya saying that there are actually “3 recordings of me.”

The below video has Magaya speaking after a police officer had said to him, “so, Nyaya yaKuda I have no discussion about it. That one remains to you two people.”

To this Magaya interrupts the ZRP cop saying

“Kuda, I got to know him in 1997, way before I had started ministry.

“After I got to know him, when I started ministry in 2010, Kuda then became my first usher. The Kuda became mischievous in 2012, and I suspended him in church. After I had suspended him, he later came back. Following his return to church, he then left again. After he left in 2014, his young brother came to me crying after Kuda had been arrested and jailed for the case of a car he had taken away(stolen). I then release $3500 and asked police for his release. They then paid the owner of the car and Kuda was released.

“…and then in 2015 I got into an affair with a girl called Donhodzo, and this girl recorded me. She made 3 recordings of me. And then Kuda got wind of the recordings and he then came to me saying, “Munhu waMwari ndinezvandabata pane munhu arikuda kuku extortai mari”. He said there were other people the likes of vana Alex and others. He also brought the evidence and handed me. And I said Kuda you have done a good job, and then I took $10,000 when I did not have money and I gave him, and I said this is just saying, thank you for assisting me!

“Then after a some days again Kuda then approached this boy I work with Admire, saying I have become broke and Admire gave him $1,000. And Admire said Prophet let’s assist Kuda. That was last year in June. Then June, July, August, September Kuda did not come o church or talk to me.

“Then in December December there is a boy called Taku who walks with my security team… Then that guy was told to look for my mother’s number, then he became a security risk and I reported this to my security team…”