Prophet Makandiwa Assassinated 20 People to Get Satanic Powers, Pastor Alleges

An Emmanuel Makandiwa pastor, Kenius Segura has published alleging that the preacher’s church has seen mysterious deaths of at least 20 people at the man’s hands. While at the time of going to press, efforts to obtain a direct comment from Makandiwa were fruitless with his spokesman Prime Kufa’s cellphone going without being answered, the next article is set to profile Makandiwa’s response.
By UFIC Pastor, Kenius Segura | Open Letter to PROPHET Makandiwa
Prophet Makandiwa I followed you from Hebron not so that I may see you become a fallen hero. Repent and give your life back to Jesus Christ, baba leave the occult world. If you repent I am willing to continue following you, i know God had called you but only you know why you chose the occult way. My other thought believes mhamha pushed you into it. Prophet Makandiwa your wife Ruth Makandiwa is evil. You stand on the pulpit and say she is a good person but we know she is a terror, hungry for power and respect and she is very manipulative. All your pastors baba and all our wives are afraid of her. She wants everyone to feel her, if anyone doesn’t show her what she thinks is high respect she deserves, silent punishment and isolation is what she imposes on her victims.
1. Prophet Makandiwa I am worried about your blood sacrifises. Baba look at how lives were lost at the launch of the mantles in 2011. How could we have two major accidents killing 20 Ufic people in two different locations all in one day? The day you were giving mantles. We want to serve you but we are now suspicious baba.
2. The death of children and the breakdown of marriages is just scary. The number of senior pastors who have been involved in serious accidents is alarming. We are now even afraid to drive our own cars baba ,these are signs of occultism. Sacrificing us and taking our powers to feed your power.
3. Why is it baba that everyone you said you had seen death on and you declared you had cancelled it went on to die. Can we then say we are covered?
The other issue baba is that may you reduce your manipulation. You can’t say we are not blessed because we don’t attend all your services. Is this not you trying to portray as if you have three full services and yet they are full with the same people who are manipulated to attend all services?
You telling us we can leave the ministry is arrogance and desperation at the same time, and baba and it may be misinterpretated as someone who is now filled with fear. You can’t say you want to remain with 500 members, that is blatant lie, you want the crowds and that is a fact. When you keep talking of remaining with 500 people It might be perceived as confirmation that makaromba. Everyone akaromba knows when they are about to fall, because they know the number of years of fame they would have been given and you know soon people will start leaving you and you will go on to claim that you had prophesied about it.No Baba don’t do that.
You have cut on charity work .The widows, the elderly and the single mothers you used to take care of are now suffering. You said in church that you were taking care of them and you were greatly appreciated for that.Is it not three years now since you stopped? You announce things to get people excited but when you stop baba announce it again so that people may know you are not doing it anymore.
Then Baba stop promising people things that are not there. You said 3months ago you were giving everyone 2months for great breakthroughs, it’s been 3months and nothing has changed,not even a sign that change is coming. I have looked around amongst my fellow pastors, nothing is moving, baba we are suffering. If your God is real, can he do something we are tired of frustration.
Last. Baba can you please have mercy on us we are worn out by all the sacrificial giving and conference that require giving. The pace you are moving at it seems you know your end is near and you want to collect every cent we have left. We are now borrowing to give to you because if we don’t give we are afraid we will be considered as being rebellious and not supporting your vision. The truth is your children we don’t have money baba, we are struggling I haven’t paid school fees for my children. Baba have mercy please baba.
Your ever faithful Son.
(Kenius Segura)