Prophet Makandiwa Assassinated 20 People to Get Satanic Powers, Pastor Alleges

ALSO WATCH MAKANDIWA EXPOSE at 6pm today

Prophet Makandiwa … your blood sacrifices. Baba look at how lives were lost at the launch of the mantles in 2011. How could we have two major accidents killing 20 Ufic people in two different locations all in one day? The day you were giving mantles…

An Emmanuel Makandiwa pastor, Kenius Segura has published alleging that the preacher’s church has seen mysterious deaths of at least 20 people at the man’s hands. While at the time of going to press, efforts to obtain a direct comment from Makandiwa were fruitless with his spokesman Prime Kufa’s cellphone going without being answered, the next article is set to profile Makandiwa’s response.

By UFIC Pastor, Kenius Segura | Open Letter to PROPHET Makandiwa

Prophet Makandiwa I followed you from Hebron not so that I may see you become a fallen hero. Repent and give your life back to Jesus Christ, baba leave the occult world. If you repent I am willing to continue following you, i know God had called you but only you know why you chose the occult way. My other thought believes mhamha pushed you into it. Prophet Makandiwa your wife Ruth Makandiwa is evil. You stand on the pulpit and say she is a good person but we know she is a terror, hungry for power and respect and she is very manipulative. All your pastors baba and all our wives are afraid of her. She wants everyone to feel her, if anyone doesn’t show her what she thinks is high respect she deserves, silent punishment and isolation is what she imposes on her victims.