Supporters of Limpopo’s controversial “Prophet of Doom” scrambled to enter the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday morning where Prophet Lebetho Rabalago was making his first court appearance.

The provincial department of health has brought an urgent application for the court to interdict Rabalago and members of his Mount Zion General Assembly church in Zebediela from spraying people with Doom. Some of the people in the group of about 60 people wore T-shirts with the words “Hands off the Anointed One” written on them.

Rabalago‚ whose case postponed to March 20‚ appeared in court wearing two-toned formal shoes and a slim fit maroon jacket.

He was accompanied by bodyguards. Rabalago is expected to convince the court why the interdict sought against him should not be made final.

On Monday‚ his legal representative Edmond Lubisi requested more time to prepare.

After court‚ Lubisi said the matter was postponed to so that the parties involved could exchange documents.

Asked whether he believed they had a strong case‚ Lubisi said the case involved the law and faith‚ adding that the two should be kept separate.

The group of supporters‚ most of them women‚ sang outside the high court building on Biccard Street.

On their way to catch a bus after the hearing‚ they sang “Where there is Doom‚ there are no problems”. – Agencies