Prophet Rapes Girl (15) As Mother Watches

Terrence Mawawa, Shurugwi | A self-proclaimed prophet, Jefias Nyika forcibly had sex with a 15-year-old schoolgirl after her mother took her to the prophet’s house. The woman took her daughter to Nyika’s house and sat at the door as the prophet raped her daughter.

The woman, identified as Chingweshe took her daughter to Nyika’s house to thank him for the spiritual work he had done for the family. Facts according to the State were that on January 12, Chingweshe took her daughter to Nyika ‘s house at around 10 pm.

The ‘prophet’ then had sex with the girl as the mother sat at the doorstep. On the following day the minor’s relatives heard what had transpired and reported the matter to the police leading to Chingweshe and Nyika’s arrest. The woman is being charged with enticing the minor into sexual intercourse while Nyika is being charged with contravening Chapter 9:23 (Criminal Law and Codification Act-having sex with a minor).

Human Rights groups, who spoke to ZimEye.com have expressed concern at the increase in cases of child sexual abuse in the name of religious acts. Mary Saidi a Masvingo based human rights activist said the trend was sad and unfortunate. “We have learnt of the increase in child sexual abuse cases with sadness.We call on stakeholders to come together to eradicate the abuse of underage girls.We strongly condemn the abuse of underage girls,”said Saidi.