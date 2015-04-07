Prosperity Preaching Is Not Christianity – Pastor

15

Prosperity sermons are false religion and nonsense they are not Christian teachings, says Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills.

“Today Christians are into happiness preaching – everything to make you happy – Christ did not come to make us happy – Christ came to save us from our sins  – and to put happiness and prosperity as the reason for Christianity is a false religion – that is not Christianity.

“Let us not follow comfort – to be a good Christian you cannot be comfortable – to be a good Christian you cannot always try to be happy – this prosperity, money gospel is a nonsense gospel that is not why Jesus came to this world…” he said.

Bishop Heward-Mills made the statement during his Easter message to thousands of church members who gathered at the Independence Square for a Good Friday Convention this Easter.

Preaching on the topic “the token of the blood”, Bishop Heward-Mills said rather than routinely drumming up prosperity to their congregation, Pastors must seek to preach the essence of Christ to their followers and by directing them to the tenets that Christ lived by.

He said some preachers have made the gospel about prosperity and money and are therefore directing the attention and trust of Christians off Christ and God to the extreme desire for comfort, happiness and success in secular life, rather than in things that pertain to God.

The Bishop said the focus on comfort, happiness and prosperity is a sign of a backsliding Christians and God will bring judgment on such people.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills contended that because of the extreme focus on prosperity preaching, most Christians have placed their businesses and politics above God and they lie, steal, cheat and do everything for business and political success, without thinking about pleasing God.

“Today when a Christian says ‘I am blessed’ it means business is working – today a lot of Christians will sacrifice anything for business to work – you put aside Christ, you become a liar, you become a thief – you cannot see the difference between Christians and non-Christians because of business,” he said.

The outspoken corruption crusader also warned Christians who are into politics not to place politics above God and rig elections because “God will bring judgment on you if you did that.”

He said it is about time people saw the clear difference between Christians and non-Christians in all aspects of life. – Pulse

  • Mukanya

    This is just good, Amen munhuwashe. The Almighty God first then everything will be bonus.

  • Mukanya

  • wilbert

    Lets hope some of our own false prophets will sit up and listen!

  • wilbert

  • Bazur Wa Kumuzi

    Amen. Kubenjalo sithunywa seNkosi. I feel like even stopping going to my church because of prosperity sermons “Ask God to bless your children to give you success in business. Come I will pray for you. I prayed for so an so and he got rich. Their child got married” oh …..The next day “The First Lady Umama uDokotela Grace Mugabe is inviting all women. Let us all go bomama…..” Ha a satsha!

  • Bazur Wa Kumuzi

  • guest

    and how much is the suit you are wearing? you look like you are living pretty comfortable yourself…probably had a big nice breakfast and went to church in a nice car..put on a cheaper suit,board the bus then i’ll know you mean what you preach.

  • guest

  • ZVAZVIRI

    well said, Pastor!!

  • ZVAZVIRI

  • Fogmaster
  • Son of the Prophet

    New International Version
    For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

    New Living Translation
    For I know the plans I have for you,” says the LORD. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.

    English Standard Version
    For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.

    IF THIS IS GODS PLAN FOR PROSPERING HIS PEOPLE, FOR GOOD , FOR PEACE , FOR WELFARE..then why not preach GODS AGENDA….. If not then who’s plans are you pushing forward ???? Are you at Peace when your not living in prosperity? It even says plans for “welfare”…. Cmon.

  • Son of the Prophet

    LOL….So says the man that dresses like this and drives one of many cars like this….
    I’M WONDERING I’SNT THAT COMFORT????
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5f8c0b3f65f359053e331aea7dff2f1009fd35ae0e8657368d14b9ee7d108c18.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8f18647acb3698a7f52d74bcc79610d2ccf71dfedce9ef0ca060cb494dff2159.jpg

    If your running out of gospel .i.e. the good news retire Bishop…..!
    Go and preach bad news elsewhere …How can u say as a Christian u cannot always try to be Happy… Ncxaaa U cannot “try”???That’s dumb..Even for someone who isnt a Christian!!!
    HEATHENS LAUGH AT US COZ OF SERMONS LIKE THESE….

  • Son of the Prophet

    Nhai…! Hes living a life of comfort and happiness but he doesnt want anyone to do the same..Even he’s children learn at classy expensive schools that he pays for with money..Hes wife drives her own car.Check his Bank account and you’ll see what we mean