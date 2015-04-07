Prosperity Preaching Is Not Christianity – Pastor

Prosperity sermons are false religion and nonsense they are not Christian teachings, says Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills.

“Today Christians are into happiness preaching – everything to make you happy – Christ did not come to make us happy – Christ came to save us from our sins – and to put happiness and prosperity as the reason for Christianity is a false religion – that is not Christianity.

“Let us not follow comfort – to be a good Christian you cannot be comfortable – to be a good Christian you cannot always try to be happy – this prosperity, money gospel is a nonsense gospel that is not why Jesus came to this world…” he said.

Bishop Heward-Mills made the statement during his Easter message to thousands of church members who gathered at the Independence Square for a Good Friday Convention this Easter.

Preaching on the topic “the token of the blood”, Bishop Heward-Mills said rather than routinely drumming up prosperity to their congregation, Pastors must seek to preach the essence of Christ to their followers and by directing them to the tenets that Christ lived by.

He said some preachers have made the gospel about prosperity and money and are therefore directing the attention and trust of Christians off Christ and God to the extreme desire for comfort, happiness and success in secular life, rather than in things that pertain to God.

The Bishop said the focus on comfort, happiness and prosperity is a sign of a backsliding Christians and God will bring judgment on such people.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills contended that because of the extreme focus on prosperity preaching, most Christians have placed their businesses and politics above God and they lie, steal, cheat and do everything for business and political success, without thinking about pleasing God.

“Today when a Christian says ‘I am blessed’ it means business is working – today a lot of Christians will sacrifice anything for business to work – you put aside Christ, you become a liar, you become a thief – you cannot see the difference between Christians and non-Christians because of business,” he said.

The outspoken corruption crusader also warned Christians who are into politics not to place politics above God and rig elections because “God will bring judgment on you if you did that.”

He said it is about time people saw the clear difference between Christians and non-Christians in all aspects of life. – Pulse