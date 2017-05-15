PSL Disciplines BOSSO | LATEST

In a move likely to cause outrage among soccer fans the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have summoned Highlanders to appear before the disciplinary committee following incidents of hooliganism that occurred at Barbourfields yesterday.

Highlanders clashed with their bitter rivals Dynamos.

PSL, in a statement released Monday afternoon, said Bosso have been charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations.

After 40 minutes of beautiful football and a wonderful football afternoon which was certainly bound to go down as one of the best matches between rivals Highlanders and Dynamos, the referee and his far side assistant contradicted each other and controversially allowed a clearly offside Dynamos goal to stand.

With Highlanders leading by a goal to nil from a Rahman Kutsanzira goal, Dynamos Cameronian import striker Christian Ntoupa lashed on a loose ball from a clearly offside position and hit the back of the net with all Highlanders defenders and the goalkeeper watching realising the offside.

The referee initially called for an offside but his assistant Nelson Kusosa signalled for a goal. The referee shocked all when he turned his decision and called for a goal. The Highlanders players officials and players disputed the reversal of the decision leading to a 40 minute stop before the referees called off the match.

Highlanders officials were demanding for the removal of Kusosa who has had previous controversial decisions against the Bulawayo giants. His latest was when he denied Highlanders two clear goals against Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields leading to Highlanders’ first league loss.

It is not yet clear what will happen of the match.