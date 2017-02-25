Public Hearing Aborted In Mutare

Sydney Barson| The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee public hearing on constitutional amendment number one suffered a still birth in Mutare Friday, it has been learnt.

This came after Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was chairing the process interjected a speaker in order to introduce some parliamentarians Hon. Irene Zindi and Hon. Justice Mayor Wadyajena who had come late.

“Matters then came to a head on when the speaker who had the floor insisted on finishing his presentation instead of being interrupted midway for late comers.

However instead of apologising for the late coming of the MPs Ziyambi went into a tirade declaring that the speaker will not be allowed to speak.” said Endy Ziyera a Mutare resident.

“Ziyambi and the infamous Katsiru were adamant that they will not allow him to speak.”added Ziyera

Another resident Tashaya Mashayahanya said a stand off ensued with residents declaring that unless the speaker was allowed to speak his mind, then noone else will speak.

Said Mashayahanya, ” It was after introductions by Chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi. He then nominated the first five people to participate . The first three made their contributions when the chairman stopped the forth participant to introduce the late comers Wadyejena and Irene Zindi that is when people rejected that order as everyone knew the program started at 2pm and everyone should have been seated”.

“This is what is wrong with our Parliament, they come and pretend they want to hear us, but then they lecture us and try to put us down”. said one resident who declined to be named.

“Some of us were trying to salvage what we could of the meeting by telling people to send their written submissions about the Constitutional Amendment Bill to Parliament by post but noone could listen,” another resident said.

Earlier, residents had asked the two late comers Zindi and Wadyajena to apologise for coming late but Wadyajena chose to declare in ZANU PF style that he won’t apologise.

Thus the die for confrontation with Mutare residents had been cast.

The following legislators attended the process, Honourables Lawrence Katsiro, Mawere Mubvumbi, Innocent Gonese MP for Mutare Central, Hon Matsikenyere, Wadyajena and Irene Zindi.