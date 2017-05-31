Public Rage As ZEC Is Left Exposed!

Shyleen Mtandwa | A low-down cheap Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) promotional video that was aired on Monday on ZTV has sparked public outrage regarding its content quality and skewed objectives.

As a damage control mechanism, some ZEC contacts have had to bawdily disown the video through faked absence of knowledge or information about the issue.

The video shows an excited young girl who seems to have speech impediment issues. She gets onto a village scene where her mum is busy winnowing some corn. The girl alerts her mum about the news on BVR and how easy voting will become. The mimicked advantages of BVR and the way the mum receives the BVR news, added to the way the mum asks silly questions about the BVR, will all leave the stakeholder angry and taken for a ride by ZEC.

As a result of the aired skit, many commentators have emerged guns blazing. Below are some of the cross-sectional comments from social media:

“The whole skit is a mockery. That set up was poorly done. It makes fun of a serious bread and butter issue and it is a satire.”

“The drama behind the BVR awareness campaign does more harm than good to the intended objectives”

“It just shows that the architects of the program are not sincere. They take us for granted a long way”

“There is nothing to learn there except to incur rage from the way the skit was presented”

“It is an amateur video resembling a freshman’s attempt to work on an awareness initiative. ZBC/TV can do better than that”

After the public reaction and a flood of calls, the ZEC representatives who attended to public inquiries over the phone flatly denied any knowledge about the video. Instead they played a threatening investigating scheme of wanting to know caller names and contact details. Even the way they handled the inquiry calls was so immaturw, primitive and unprofessional.

Many even wondered how a ZEC video could find its way into public broadcasting without the government agency not knowing. Voting was a serious political issue. It was a matter of life and death for democracy. How could such a serious issue be downplayed to that low budget level after seeping into the public domain?

“After a thorough analysis of the whole picture, it simply showed that the airing of the video was not thoroughly planned or was meant to taste public sentiments. The job was shabby and unprofessional. ZEC could do a better voter education campaign if 2018 would have to be a serious election meant to be inclusive, serious and engaging. Such shoddy works simply demonstrate how the government and ZEC are being disingenuous” stated Malcolm Mtemaringa, a law student from UZ.