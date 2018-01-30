Questions Asked as President Mnangagwa Deploys Army To Break Striking Miners

Fear grips Zimbabwe as it emerges that President Mnangagwa has today deployed members of the defense force to deal with striking miners at Hwange Colliery.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti has denounced the deployment of the army as unconstitutional and blasted the international community for seemingly welcoming Mnangagwa’s government without proof he will uphold the country’s constitution.

‘Blatantly unconstitutional.What does the army have to do with industrial conflict? This is the new normal.Brazen capture of the State by the junta.Meanwhile some toxic elements in the international community,call them the usual suspects , blissfully turn their skirts away,’ said Mr Biti as photos emerged of the army personnel attending to the strike.

Below is twitter footage of the scenes at Hwange today.