Race To Replace Tsvangirai Opens And Closes in 12 Months

The race to replace Morgan Tsvangirai should he step down or become incapacitated is open to anyone to contest, MDC T National Chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo has said.

The party national chairman has explained the constitutional requirements amid a build up of tensions within the party as factions position themselves in anticipation of Tsvangirai announcing his retirement.

Speaking to Sunday News Mr Moyo said the party’s constitution provides that should Mr Tsvangirai step down, one of the deputies takes over on an interim basis not exceeding a year.

He then clarified that the constitution doesn’t say that one of the deputies automatically takes over the presidency.

Moyo said Mr Tsvangirai remains their leader until he communicates to party structures that he was unable to carry on and therefore the issue of succession should not arise as there is no vacancy.

“Tsvangirai has not told his party and structures that he is unable to carry on so we cannot talk about succession at the moment. In the event that he is incapacitated or declares that he is unwilling to carry on then the constitution will guide us in electing the next leader,” he said.

“A congress is then held where the people choose their preferred candidate to take over. The constitution doesn’t say that one of the deputies automatically takes over the presidency but that the congress convenes and in the event that Tsvangirai steps down, the race is open for anyone to contest for the presidency. The succession issue arises when there is a vacancy but for now Tsvangirai remains our president and there is no vacancy,” he said.

The MDC-T leader on 8 January, hinted at a possible early retirement from active politics since his disclosure in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon.

-Sunday news/additional reporting zimeye