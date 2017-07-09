Raila Odinga Collapses, “Food Poisoning” Fears

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has been admitted at Mombasa Hospital after addressing rallies in Kilifi County, spokesperson Dennis Onyango has confirmed.

Mr Onyango, on his Facebook page, said that “we suspect food poisoning”.

Dr Vinesh Vageheli has said Mr Odinga is in stable condition but they will continue to monitor his health.

