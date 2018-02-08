Ramaphosa Rules Out Zuma Immunity

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party’s Parliamentary caucus that immunity from prosecution for President Jacob Zuma is not part of “transition” discussions.

He also assured the MPs that the talks would be concluded in a “day or two”.

Ramaphosa addressed the caucus on Thursday, flanked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

The meeting was seen as extraordinary, as the ANC usually holds its caucuses after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which is considered the official opening of Parliament.News24