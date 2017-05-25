Rapist Caught in Act Raping Form 2 Pupil

A 20 year old man from Silobela has appeared in court after he was caught allegedly raping a Form Two pupil by the juvenile’s mother.

The man from Matshaya village under Chief Malisa, Silobela, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to June 1.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said the accused person and the complainant were in love, but he had sex with her without her consent.

“On June 14 last year at around 12noon, the complainant went to the accused person’s homestead to recharge her sister’s cellphone. The complainant found the accused person sitting on a chair in his bedroom hut and she stood by the door.

“The accused person went to the door, got hold of the complainant’s hand and pulled her into the hut,” said Mr Mavhiza.

“The accused person then raped the complainant once. The matter came to light when the complainant’s mother found both of them inside the accused person’s hut whilst they were getting dressed.”

The court heard that the complainant’s mother took her daughter to the police station to report the rape.

The complainant was referred to Kwekwe District hospital for medical examination and a medical report was compiled.-state media