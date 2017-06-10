Rapist Caught Red Handed By Girl’s Dad, Giving Toddler Anal Sex

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A Chiredzi man was caught red handed giving anal sex to a five-year-old girl. The victim’ s father caught Dzingai Gwenzi of Plot 72, Zvidozvenyu, Buffalo Range, Chiredzi in the shameful act with his daughter.

A panic stricken and cornered Gwenzi then pleaded with the girl’ s father to beat him up instead of reporting the matter to the police.

The angry father would have none of that so he alerted the police.

The matter was heard before Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last week.

The court heard that on the said day, Gwenzi lured the girl who was walking with her two little brothers into his bedroom. The girl’s two brothers were ordered to vacate the room.

Gwenzi then removed the girl’ s pants and forcibly had anal sex with her.

After being separated from their sister, the two little brothers wept loudly and their father who was cutting trees in a nearby field rushed to check what was happening.

He met the two brothers outside Gwenzi’ s yard and was directed to Gwenzi’ s bedroom.

The girl’ s father hastily opened Gwenzi’ s bedroom and found him in action.

“I could not believe my eyes when I opened the door.I caught him having anal sexual intercourse with my daughter. He then asked me to beat him up instead of reporting the matter to the police. I was so upset such that I battled to control my anger,” said the girl’ s father.

Gwenzi denied the allegations and claimed the girl was playing on his bed when her father arrived.

“She was playing in my bedroom and I never abused her,” said Gwenzi.

Buffalo Range residents commended the girl’ s father for showing great composure in the wake of such a disturbing scenario.