Rapist Names Vice President As Witness To His Dirty Crime

A VILE robber and rapist serving a 20-year sentence was yesterday back in court for allegedly violating a woman and recording the sickening sex attack on video.

The man allegedly wore a condom to rape a second victim twice while she had her seven- month-old infant strapped to her back.

Xolisani Nkala (30) of Bulawayo appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere who remanded the matter to February 22 after the accused alleged that he had not been served with court papers.

“In all fairness how can I stand trial without going through State papers? I’m not even aware of the allegations I am facing because I was framed,” said Nkala.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa alleged that sometime in 2013, Nkala, who pretended to be a tout to lure his first victim, led a woman to a vehicle on the pretext that it was bound for Gwanda.

“The woman got into the vehicle and the driver drove off along Harare road. Realising that the route taken by the vehicle was not heading to Gwanda, she asked the driver who told her that he wanted to collect a spare wheel from an undisclosed place,” said Mr Manyiwa.

“He drove along Harare Road until he reached Fort Rixon turn off. He then asked Nkala and the woman to disembark.”

He said Nkala took the woman to a nearby bush and demanded her phone and money threatening to kill her if she didn’t comply.

“In fear, the woman gave Nkala R400 and her Nokia phone. He ordered her to undress and wore a condom before raping her once while recording the attack with a cellphone,” said Mr Manyiwa.

The woman reportedly walked back towards Bulawayo and was picked up by a motorist in Ntabazinduna who took her to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where she made a report at the police post.

On the second count, Nkala allegedly met a woman at the City Hall in the Bulawayo Central Business District.

Mr Manyiwa said he asked for her cellphone number and she gave him.

“He called her the following day claiming that he had secondhand clothes for sale. He asked her to meet him in town so that they could go to Ntabazinduna where the clothes were,” he said.

At Nhlambabaloyi, he allegedly led the woman, who was carrying a baby on her back, into a bush.

Nkala allegedly forced her to kneel and raped her twice from behind.

Mr Manyiwa said Nkala had been sent to two psychiatrists for mental examination.

It is the State’s case that both doctors confirmed that he was mentally stable and was a drama king who is good at feigning mental disorder.

In court yesterday, Nkala made the gallery roar with laughter when he listed a string of political gurus that he claimed were his witnesses.

“I want to call my witnesses, they know better what happened in these cases. Avail for me Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Temba Mliswa, Dorcas Sibanda, Prince Sibanda, Joice Mujuru and Nelson Chamisa,” he said.

“I’m not happy with the way these courts treat me. As it is I’m serving for a crime I didn’t commit after being convicted by one of the magistrates. I won’t plead to anything because I haven’t seen those papers.”

Mr Mberewere told Nkala that he would not entertain his drama in court and would proceed with trial.

“You are not here for fun. You are here for your trial and your medical reports show that you are mentally fit to stand trial. This court will not look into what another magistrate did but will look at your current charges,” he said.

“It’s up to you to stand there and make fun or you behave and proceed with trial. You can’t come here and start talking about politicians who have nothing to do with the matter at hand.” – State Media