Rapists, Ritual Murderers On The Prowl- Police

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

Rapists and ritual murderers are on the prowl in and around the city of Masvingo, the police have warned.

The police have also warned local residents to be alert as the rapists and murderers are committing the crimes for ritual purposes.

“We have received several reports about women who are being raped for ritual purposes.The crimes are being committed in Morningside and Clipsham Suburbs.

We are preparing to deploy our members to the said areas.Last week we arrested one man who is assisting us with investigations,” police sources told ZimEye.com yesterday.

Last week Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula warned would be perpetrators of heinous crimes the police were determined to rid the society of antisocial behaviour.