RAYMOND MATIMBA LATEST: Woman Arrested At Heathrow Airport.

A woman suspected to be connected to Zimbabwean Raymond Matimba has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) have this evening, Thursday, 29 June, arrested a 21-year-old woman at Heathrow Airport as she disembarked a flight from Istanbul, Turkey. The woman, from north London, was arrested at 21:02hrs on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

She has been taken to a south London police station where she is being detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE). Searches have been conducted at two north London addresses. The arrest is Syria-related.