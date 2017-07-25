RBZ BOOB: FORGET ABOUT IT – You’ll Never Get Salaries from Banks, We Pay Only Through RTGS, Says Mangudya

“The Finance Minister deposits RTGS in banks and not cash but we have people queuing wanting to withdraw cash which was never deposited there in the first place. That’s a disconnect and if you don’t want to go digital or use plastic money, then go and queue at the bank but there is no need for that….”

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya has released a confusing statement in which he suggested that people should forget about obtaining cash from banks.

Mangudya in comments published by the state media, urged Zimbabweans to stop queuing at banks to get cash saying government does not transfer cash into the banks for the salaries of civil servants. In his disturbing statement, he said the government rather transfers RTGS.

He said workers should not expect to obtain cash at the banks as the government only transferred money using the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system.

Mangudya was according to the state media speaking at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) Winter School.

He said, “let’s have a digitalised cash economy, this is what they are doing in USA. Your mobile network operators should come up with products that you can present to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for use in paying civil servants and pensioners.

“The Finance Minister deposits RTGS in banks and not cash but we have people queuing wanting to withdraw cash which was never deposited there in the first place. That’s a disconnect and if you don’t want to go digital or use plastic money, then go and queue at the bank but there is no need for that.”

Participants who were drawn from chartered accounting firms around the country queried the cost of mobile money transactions which they said were too exorbitant hence discouraging mobile money transactions.