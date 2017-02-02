RBZ Releases $5 Bond Notes

0

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released five dollar bond notes worth fifteen million dollars into the domestic market starting today (Thursday).

The RBZ Governor Doctor John Mangudya confirmed this latest development saying this brings the total amount of bond notes released to date to US$87.9 million which is 77.8 percent of the aggregate value of the export incentive scheme.

Dr Mangudya also said the security features of the five dollar bond notes are similar to those of the two dollar bond notes. – State Media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleMawarire In Court Tomorrow
Next articleGrace Hits Campaign Trail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR