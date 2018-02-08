RBZ Says: 99 Year Leases Are Now Collateral And Bankable

By Dorrothy Moyo| The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Dr John Mangudya has said that the 99-year leases for land can now be used as collateral to access bank loans.

The new Mnanggwa government last month announced that the country’s remaining white farmers have been given 99-year leases. The development means white farmers are now on equal footing with blacks.

Mandudya said banks have agreed to the proposal and the leases are now transferrable and bankable.

Mangudya said, “In line with the current economic dispensation’s aspiration to transform agriculture into viable business proposition and taking into account of the significant improvements made by the government on the 99-year leases to enhance the security of tenure of the lease and making it bankable and transferable, the Bank has agreed with banking institutions for them to accept the 99-year leases as security for accessing credit from financial institutions in line with the provisions of the leases.”