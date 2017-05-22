Real Madrid Win LaLiga After 4 year wait

Staff Reporter |

Real Madrid have been crowned the champions of Spain after beating Malaga 2-0 in the final game of the season on Sunday.

Though bitter rivals Barcelona beat Eibar 4-2, they could only finish on second place three points shy of Real’s 93, which meant the LaLiga title went to Santiago Bernabeu after an interval of four years.

Zidane’s men have been playing under intense pressure since losing 3-2 to Barcelona in one of the all-time great Clasicos in April. Failure to win any of their last six fixtures might have been fatal, but the Frenchman guided his side to handsome victories over Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Granada, Sevilla and Celta before Sunday’s clash.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were enough for Zinedine Zidane’s men who now turn their focus towards the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3rd.