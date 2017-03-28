‘RED LIPPED’ MAKARAU SAYS: “ZEC Incapable of Monitoring Elections”

In what echoes a repeat of the 2013 NIKUV election conditions, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is incapable of monitoring elections, it has emerged.

In 2013, SADC and other African bodies blew the sirene and ordered Robert Mugabe not to go for elections citing the ZEC’s un-preparedness for elections. During that time the ZEC also admitted the same saying they needed time and money to conduct free and fair elections.

The latest development set to mirror the 2018 election outcome, was revealed in a by-elections report presented in parliament by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said the ZEC is crippled due to lack of funding which is compromising the quality of the electoral process.

The report signed by ZEC boss Justice Rita Makarau, reads: “Reducing the number of voter education days compromised the quality of voter education. Reducing personnel affected the swift processing of voters in queues and led to multi-tasking of polling officers, which exposed them to error.

“The challenges of late release of election funds and under-funding continue to recur during elections in Zimbabwe. These have a negative impact on the handling of election processes, especially in procurement of goods and services, deployment of human resources and implementing the electoral process.”

Mnangagwa said the ZEC needs the voter registration to be funded separately from the election budget.

“The commission should be funded in all phases of the electoral cycle so that goods and services are provided and tested on time,” reads the report.

ZEC said it was hiring vehicles and demanded that it be availed with funds to have its own fleet.

“The commission relied on aged, unserviceable and dysfunctional vehicles for the conduct of the April 23, 2016 (Guruve South constituency) by-elections,” reads the report.

“Some of the vehicles were not roadworthy and were a risk to both the staff and election operations. The State should capacitate ZEC with funds to purchase and maintain its own vehicles.

“Notwithstanding the logistical and financial challenges encountered, the commission discharged its constitutional mandate in a transparent and professional manner.”

In respect of Guruve South constituency, Bubi Rural District council (ward15) and Vungu RDC (ward 2) by elections, ZEC got $340 000 against a requirement of $1,3 million. – state media/additional reporting