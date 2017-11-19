Release “Loser” Moyo, Mnangagwa Urged

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT T… MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ray Nkosi | Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urged to release all political prisoners as a sign that he is different from his former boss President Robert Mugabe.

This is in the wake of a crackdown against G-40 ministers held arbitrarily for several days now without appearing in court, their human rights violated as the world focuses on Mugabe’s demise. It is reported they are being tortured and have been denied access to lawyers. Many other opposition activists have been held for months now under trumped up charges with heightened calls for their release.

Many who have feared Mnangagwa’s rule have feared precisely this that Ngwena’s bite is more lethal and he will not allow his proponents freedom of speech or choice. Analysts conclude that the way Mnangagwa has taken over power necessitates him to have an absolute grip on power.

Writes analysts Ndaba Nhuku, “Now that freedom and liberty have been attained. Now they the ZDF arms have installed Lacoste leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as Boss of the party and country, release losers Prof Moyo and all the G40 from military bondage. It was not a crime for them to advocate their faction as it is not a crime that the Lacoste faction has prevailed. They are all Zanu. Its now time to Unite and decimate the naive Opposition.”