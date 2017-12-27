Relief As HIV Infection Rate Drops, Life Expectancy Rises

Terrence Mawawa | The HIV prevalence rate has dropped significantly while the life expectancy range has risen, a Government Minister has said.

It has emerged the life expectancy in the country has shot up from 37 years to 59 while the HIV prevalence rate has dropped sharply, according to Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa.

“Zimbabwe had one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in Africa but we worked so hard and we are seeing the positive results.

New infections have dropped drastically.

The likelihood of an HIV positive mother giving birth to an HIV positive baby was at 40 percent, but because of treatment that we give it is now at 5,4 percent,” said Parirenyatwa.

“Now I am being invited all over the world to talk about prevention. Recently I was in Rome after being invited by the Pope to talk about prevention,” said Parirenyatwa.

“When you want to see the markers of an improving health system you look at issues like the life expectancy and the prevalence of epidemics such as HIV and AIDS. Our life expectancy had fallen to 37 years, but it has shot up to 59 years,” he added.