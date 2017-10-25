Relief For Bulawayo Taxi Drivers As Carjackers Go Down

Staff Reporter | Bulawayo metered taxi drivers have expressed relief as two notorious carjackers were on Monday sentenced to twenty nine years imprisonment.

In separate interviews the drivers who spoke to ZimEye.com said that they are relieved now that the carjackers have been incarcerated as they could no longer operate at night in fear of being hired by the thugs.

Bulawayo and Gweru city centres were in the last three months scary zones as the two taxijackers attacked five taxi drivers and robbed them of their cars, cellphones and money.

Brian Masawi (24) and Mzingaye Clement Moyo (21) both from Nketa 8 suburb in Bulawayo, would arm themselves with a machete when they pounced on taxi drivers.

They targeted two taxi drivers in Bulawayo and three in Gweru on different dates between August and October.

They left their victims tied after approaching some of them on the pretext that they were hiring them.

After hiring the taxi drivers, Moyo sat in the front seat giving the drivers instructions while Masawi sat at the back seat.

Masawi would later choke their victims, before bashing and robbing them of their vehicles.

Masawi and Moyo were convicted on their own plea of guilty to robbery, car jacking and theft by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa- Marondedze.

They were each sentenced to 29 years in jail.

Nine years were suspended from each for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit similar crimes.

They will each serve an effective 20 years in prison.

In one of the incidents, one victim was stabbed with a knife on his hands and shoulders while another one was struck on the finger using a machete for resisting the robbers’ orders.

Prosecuting, Miss Concilia Ncube said the duo targeted Honda fit taxi drivers whom they hired and later robbed.

Masawi was arrested last Wednesday after police received a tip off and he implicated Moyo.