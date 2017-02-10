Relief For Flood Victims

The Zimbabwean government says it is assisting each of the families whose homes were destroyed by floods with $100.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere said Government was also providing food, tents, among other support to the flood victims.

He, however, acknowledged that the assistance may be inadequate in certain circumstances.

During the National Assembly’s question time on Wednesday, Kasukuwere said his ministry had also requested $5 million from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to deal with challenges faced by people.

“We have received support from the Air Force of Zimbabwe through rescuing and helping our people trapped or marooned. However, with regards to housing, my ministry through the Civil Protection Unit gives support to the affected families to the tune of about $100,” said Kasukuwere.

“Our budgetary requirements have not been entirely met and hence, we have that challenge. We want to thank the various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), our sister Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Services, which has been making efforts to support us to try and resettle as well as rescuing those families.”

He said when there is a disaster councillors are urged to inform the District Administrator (DA) who heads the local CPU department.

“From the DA it moves on to the province all the way to the national response institution. I am aware that we have been responding very much to the challenge in Binga. However, like I have said, it is a major challenge that we are facing across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri told MPs that Government would only repair destroyed dams when the rains have subsided.

“Unfortunately, because of excess rains which we received this year, some of it to an extent of causing floods in a number of areas, it is not advisable for my ministry to embark on any repairs on any weirs and dams,” said Muchinguri.

“When the river flows become reasonable, we will be able to work with the relevant authorities to make sure that we undertake that responsibility to repair the dams and weirs.”