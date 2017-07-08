RELIGION AND POLITICS – ” OUR LEADERS GETTING POWER FROM CHURCHES “

OPINION

DR MASIMBA MAVAZA| The Zimbabwean presidential race is heating up with the ballot box just around the corner, and whenever a preacher, priest or rabbi addresses some issue of national and moral importance that our political leaders are involved in, we hear the cry, “Stay out of politics!” That view is dangerously misguided.It is even worse when any political leader attends religious service either church or traditional, a cry of witch craft is heard. What hypocrites the nation has turned to.

It should be said that religious leaders champion principles rather than parties and personalities. When pastors rush to jump on board this or that politician’s campaign, it risks making the church appear to be an arm of a party or politician. But the solution isn’t to disengage from politics. That’s deeply dangerous. The answer instead is an energetic championing of foundational principles — including the dignity of all human life, the importance of human freedom and justice for all, the danger of unchecked political power and unlimited government, and the importance of living within our national means so we don’t drown future generations under our public debt. Championing these foundational principles means that even religious leaders sometimes will, and must, “get political.”

The reverse of the same principle is true. Political leaders must attend religious gatherings to get strength and advice. But today, when faced with a culture where the innocent unborn are being slaughtered by the millions and sold for parts, and where those who aren’t aborted face the prospects of a crippling national debt a generation from now if something isn’t done very soon, well then suddenly we are supposed to “not get political.

When political leaders marry ten wives in two years religion must kick in to tone the rot. The truth is that all people of faith, and certainly preachers of the Word of God, are obligated to speak out boldly and to stand for their convictions. People with a secular, humanist, God-denying view that assaults Christian biblical views and diminishes the importance of Zimbabwe’s founding values are continually organizing in every community. They force their views on the population through protests and radical political activism while never voluntarily yielding an inch of their “sacred” turf, however unsacred it actually is. They expect the church community to shut up and go back to sleep, and keep our faith to ourselves. A politician like any other human being has a choice to attend church or go to Ndunga in Chipinge or kwa Mai Chaza in Bulawayo even to Prophet Bushiri in South Africa. It must not be translated as seeking political milage.

The truth being said everybody prays for his job and therefore it is expected for ministers to attend Chipinge shrines and churches to secure their jobs. They need powers beyond the world to feel safe in their political lives. Yes, our battle is not against flesh and blood, and we must toil for our principles winsomely and with grace, but strive we must. ­­­

There are some people who love God who have asked me, Doc, are you getting too political?” Exactly what does that mean? Am I concerned? Yes. Do I care? Yes. Do I love God and people? Yes. Do I want to assist the suffering, homeless and elderly? Yes. Am I called to help rebuild the walls, restore the foundation, and faithfully present the one reliable standard — the Word of the living God? Yes, and all of this is also why I am compelled to “get political.” Most of our political leaders are spiritual and they must not stop once they get into power. The war was supported mostly by the spiritual force. The mbuya nehanda mantra is highly spiritual. Our lives are bonded in spiritualism why does it become different when a leader in trouble flies by night to a spiritual man of any religion.

The candidates must not seek for endorsement only but must seek the wisdom of Divine Providence. This keeps the door open to communicate concerns, Pastor’s must not be committed to only one candidate. They must talk to, counsel, challenge, pray for and with any candidate running for any office or holding any office. God loves them despite their factions. But understand: Religious leaders must not be silent concerning issues of life and freedom, becoming an inspire-no-one preacher. As a minister of the Gospel and one called to deliver the truth that sets us free and keeps us free, they should endorse biblical truth, compassion, strong marriages and families, and the importance of everyone assuming responsibility for their actions. On the same breath leaders must seek guidance from prophets albeit not fake nichodemusly or publicly. If the outcome of such meetings benefits the country why worry.

The truth must be spoken in the political sphere as well as elsewhere, confronting evil and foolishness in government in the same way the prophets of the Bible diid. We must challenge all leaders in the faith community to stand up for faith, freedom and life. In spite of the protestations to the contrary, many of the secularists with their grip on the reins of power in our nation’s institutions don’t want an open discussion of the root problems facing our nation and world, so they focus on disqualifying the opponent. If they can get the public to dismiss or disqualify the faith perspective, they don’t have to defend their own inadequate solutions.

We should encourage qualified people to serve in public office, whether on a homeowners’ association, PTA, school board, or in a political office at the local, district province or national level. We need the best to run and be elected to serve for the benefit of the people. If called to such work, it is the duty of the religious to answer that call.

As followers of God, and living in Zimbabwe a christian country we believe in the biblical view of history, in a Creator, in a purpose-filled creation, and of moral absolutes grounded in a perfectly good Creator. We believe that for any law to work properly, it must align with the truths and purposes revealed in the book of the Bible and in the book of nature, both authored by a good and loving God. These include the truth that all humans are made in the image of God and so every human is precious, free and responsible for his actions.

And that truth means embracing and championing the sound principles of truth, justice, liberty and personal stewardship. We also embrace the family as a cornerstone for a sustainable society.

We must also embrace the community of faith as salt and light in this world, not as something to be left in the cupboard of society, out of the public light. We must embrace civil government as the protector of our freedom but not the provider of our needs.

If championing all this means “getting too political,” then so be it. We are called to get political, not in a ham-fisted and partisan way that falls for the cult of this or that personality, but by championing foundational principles and speaking prophetically to a government that in so many ways has been anointed by God. So let’s be a light that helps reveal the way.

Let our leaders go to the religious setting of their choice. Join them if you can or make them join you.

