Repeal Draconian Laws, Journos Demand

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Misa Zimbabwe has written a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda asking him to repeal harsh media laws in the country.

Misa Zimbabwe chairman, Golden Maunganidze told a Masvingo based community radio station journalists were deeply worried about their safety before and during the 2018 elections.

Maunganidze also said MISA Zimbabwe was also concerned about the stringent accreditation requirements for journalists imposed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ahead of the 2018 polls.

The former Masvingo Mirror editor said MISA Zimbabwe wrote a letter to Mudenda expressing concern at the failure by Parliament to repeal AIPPA and POSA.

“Yes we have written a letter to the Speaker of Parliament to express our concerns at the failure by the Government to uphold media freedom.

In addition the ZEC media accreditation process is too restrictive,” said Maunganidze.

In 2000, Former Chief Justice, Antony Gubbay described the media laws in Zimbabwe as ‘ too restrictive, too unclear and that they were crafted by a desperate anti- democracy regime.’