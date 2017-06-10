Reprieve For Tsholotsho Flood Victims

By Sydney Barson | The Salvation Army is a practical Church whose community care ministries remains relevant in this day and age, Nontobeko Ndlovu a Transit Camp Administrator at Sipepa, Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North has said.

Speaking yesterday at the aid distribution ceremony held at Sipepa for those affected by the ravaging floods which hit Tsholotsho last February, Ndlovu said she was overwhelmed by the Salvation Army’s response.

“Notwithstanding the fact that we have received a lot of support from government, NGOs and churches, I can say we are extremely overwhelmed by the Salvation Army’s response because it is huge, embracing basic human needs and the process itself very orderly.”

At least 239 households benefitted a large consortium of goods ranging from footwear, food, blankets to assorted clothing.

A senior officer at the Church ‘s Territorial Headquarters in Harare, Lt. Colonel Trustmore Muzorori (Secretary for Program Administration) said they were moving in line with their mission of serving the need without discrimination.

Said Col Muzorori, “We have come to give an extra hand to what the government is doing and as an organisation we are proud to be assorted with the people of Sipepa at their time of need. ‘Where there’s needy there’s the Salvation Army’ is more than our slogan but our DNA as we really want to touch the lives of people.”

Members of the Salvation Army’s League of Mercy from Matebeleland Division helped with the distribution of goodies flanked by their Divisional Leaders Majors Joseph and Molly Madyanezara.

Captain Farai Jarai (Projects and Development Services Secretary) said the donation to Sipepa consisted of 239 Blankets, 700 Footwear, 50 x 200 bags of Maize, 700 Bath soaps, 700 face towels, 700 vaselines, 700 sanitary towels, 478 x 1kg kapenta, 956 x 2ltrs cooking oil, 384 cartons of 500g x 10 sugar beans, and a huge assortment of second hand clothing.

Government will start relocating flood victims next Wednesday with the first group of 164 households moving to Tshino and the other 126 going to Saudweni villages which are closer to their former households.