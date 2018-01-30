Residents Association Official In Hospital Nursing School Recruitment Corruption Saga

By Paul Nyathi| The Gwanda Provincial Hospital School of Nursing has exposed how a senior Gwanda Residents Association official attempted to drag the institution into corruptly recruiting people close to him into the school.

In an interview with ZimEye.com the hospital Medical Superintendent Doctor Pugie Chimberengwa said that Gwanda Residents Association official Mr Simbarashe Tasaranarwo approached the hospital Adminstration a fortnight ago with a list of people he asked that they be enrolled into the nursing school outside normal procedure under a corrupt induced process.

According to Dr Chimberengwa the Administration officer refused to accept Tasaranarwo’s invitation to the corrupt arrangement ordering him to wait for the school to flight an official advert and send through his applications as provided by the advert.

When his efforts failed with the administrator, he then proceeded to the Medical Superintendent directly and presented the same issue to which he was ordered out of the office as the hospital was not prepared to bow to his moves.

“Only last week Simba (Tasaranarwo? was in my office asking for a fraudulent nursing place for ‘his muzukuru’,” said Chimberengwa.

“I later learnt he had passed through the office of my Hospital Administrator (name can be supplied) also wanting to arm twist him that this ‘muzukuru’ can get a place before the advert is flighted. Both offices told him to follow due process when the advert is out as merit will guarantee admission into nurse training,” said Dr Chimberengwa.

A week after his failed corrupt activities at the institution, Tasaranarwo went wild on media accusing the hospital of negligently causing the death of a relative at maternity demanding that Dr Chimberengwa and the Hospital Adminstrator be dismissed from the hospital.

ZimEye.com investigation on the death at the hospital later, revealed a possible delay in seeking medical attention when the deceased went into a complicated labour while at home.

Dr Chimberengwa indicated that the hospital strongly believes that Tasaranarwo took the issue to the media to hit back at the hospital for refusing to admit his relatives.

“Simba could have felt that he could not corrupt any of us and was so waiting for an opportune time to paint the hospital in a bad light. Sadly he evoked emotions of people riding on an unfortunate loss of lives,” said Chimberengwa.

“Simba is a member of the residents association whom we signed an MOU with so that there is open direct and frank communication between residents and the hospital for improved service delivery.

So if he ‘genuinely’ can walk to my office to ask for a nursing place what stopped him from coming back to clarify about these deaths?

I called for a meeting with residents to hear their complaints and to give them an official comment on the deaths,

Simba refused to come one wonders why,” declared Chimberengwa.

“I even urged them he can go ahead and go to the press as we were not hiding anything because all we did was to the best of our ability to save a mother’s life.”

Dr Chimberengwa further revealed that Tasaranarwo is known to be gunning to be a ward councillor in the ward where the bereaved family resides and may have also wanted to use the debacle to promote his political ambitions.

“Simba is gunning for political office and he is trying to get mileage through wrongly accusing hospital,” he said.

“The responsible aspiring politicians needs to worry about the working conditions of health workers, advocate for tools for trade so that social services are improved for the people they purport to want to represent. Surely with this reckless behaviour Simba cannot be a responsible community leader,” concluded Chimberengwa.

Sort to comment on the matter, Tasaranarwo kept avoiding speaking to ZimEye.com only to eventually say that he was still grieving the loss of the relative who passed on and can only be able to speak to the media on Sunday when he will be done with his grieving.

Gwanda Residents Association Secretary General Bekezela Fuzwayo said that his Association had not yet received an official report on the corruption allegations from the hospital and would investigate the matter when presented to them.

“We have not received an official report on the corruption issue from the hospital,” he said.

“We will investigate the matter using our procedures and if true put up necessary action as per our code of conduct and constitution that are very strict on issues of corruption,” he said.

Gwanda Hospital Nursing School is known for years of massive corruption allegations in the recruitment of trainee nurses.

Last year the institution hit headlines after it nearly failed to recruit nurses when ZANU PF officials ordered the school not to attend to any applications that came through the hospital but accept members of the ZANU PF youth who had gone through interviews at the party offices in Gwanda.

Meanwhile the school has since advertised for applications for its May 2017 intake.