Residents Demand Council To Write Off Incorrect Water Bills

By Staff Reporter| Residents of Gwanda have summoned their local authority to write off debts on overcharged water accounts which residents are failing to settle.

According to an e-mail to the Town Clerk of the Municipality from the Residents Association, the residents are accusing council of charging all residents in the town a fixed 30m3 of water per household per month which the residents claimed was too high.

The residents subsequently engaged the council forcing council to review the figure down to 15m3 per household per month with effect from April this year.

Following council’s retraction on the high charges, residents have since demanded that the council reduce all water debts by half from the time the water was being billed at 30m3 which is sometime in October 2013.

According to reports from the town, the demand by the residents appears to be appealing to the councillors who are hoping to use the write off for to their re-election campaign bid.