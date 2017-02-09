Response: MUJURU TO BE KICKED OUT BY KAUKONDE

Response to MUJURU TO BE KICKED OUT BY KAUKONDE

By Magosuthu Mbele| Horror to a farmer begins when his chickens start to destroy their own eggs. Horror to a politician begins when party leaders begins to push out their own supporters fearing democracy and transparency. It’s called a Mugabelitic syndrome. It even gets worse if the sad party is led by someone who never takes responsibility.

The story “Kaukonde to kick our Mujuru” is a clear sign that all is not well in ZimPF. It’s not a healthy thing for such a young party when its leadership already shows signs of outclassing zanupf in terms of “Gokorisation” of others and soiling their images in the papers.

The said article above is meant to prop Mujuru and her faction while attacking Kaukonde Ray and his imagined faction. Firstly Kaukonde is said to have been fired from zanupf for fanning factionalism. This is not said about Mujuru yet the fact is Mujuru was the head of that faction, Kaukonde were her foot soldiers. It’s a pity this article doesn’t say Mujuru is the chief factionalist.

Secondly this article seeks to portray Ray as being angry that Mujuru “has accommodated people from the opposition”. The first question is why fish from other opposition parties? Can’t you find your own niche and accommodate your own new people who have never voted instead of “accommodating people from the opposition”?

To say Kaukonde is against the coalition is neither here nor there. Question is in your negotiation for a coalition Dr Mujuru do you include your NEC and others or it’s you and Tsvangirai? How are we expected to be happy when we are in a party to work together and advise each other yet you choose to go it alone and “negotiate” with Tsvangirai on our behalf? To cap it all you don’t update us neither do you seek our guidance?

Leadership is about involving everyone in your decision making team. Good ideas have died before not because they are bad but because people feel they were not consulted or involved. How do you alone as an interim leader negotiate a coalition for a party we are all trying to form? Who gave you the mandate? Even trees have inertia, what more when your talk of people who think as well?

That coalition is not mdct-zimpf coalition but its Tsvangirai-Mujuru coalition. We don’t have to like or accept it. It’s your own thing, we will do our own party negotiations when the right time comes. For now it’s your own personal negotiations.

Thirdly the paper seeks to portray Mujuru as the Matabeleland issues champion. This is the same person who had to insult Dr J Nkomo over a simple Econet issue? Of cause now blames Mugabe for that. This is the same Mujuru who came to Matabeleland during Gukurahundi but never saw any thing when 20 000 people died. This is same Mujuru whose husband was army commander yet a genocide of 20 000 civilians happened in the country with them not even knowing, really?

This is the same Mujuru who never visited Ngozi mine while in government but would only come now and say “Ngozi mine is a habitant for Gukurahundi victims”. Do you really care about Matabeleland?

Madam when did you start caring so much bout Matabeleland if up to today the only languages you can converse in are English and Shona? Not even learning to speak in Ndebele? Not even Tsonga or Venda? And you suddenly care for people in Matabeleland region? Or maybe Mugabe refused you to learn those languages?

Who excluded devolution in the constitution? If you have the power to negotiate a coalition with Tsvangirai without asking for our input what can stop you from putting the devolution in the constitution if really you wanted it? When it comes to violence while you guys where in zanupf, is there anyone who is clean? Expect for denialists. Violence is not only physical, it can be economical, tribal or verbal segregation. It’s interesting that you spent 34 years as a minister yet you were clean.

What is really wrong with being challenged for post? Is it the reason why you re delaying the congress? Democracy starts when we vote or lose and win madam. Leadership starts when we take responsibility for our wrongs and rights madam.

If Ray wants to challenge you, let him do so. Its either you will win or lose. Its part of politics. If you lose it’s not personal. It’s not that we hate you. We will be rejecting your poor leadership skills not you as person.

You are a mother. We understand, but that is not an economic policy or ticket to be a leader. You are a solder “who is not of a fighting character”, that we understand too but we need your vision for the nation. A leader to me should have a clear vision and stand by it, wrong or correct just like Mugabe, Obama or Hitler. Those re leaders.

Expelling other leaders from the party will not in any way make you a good one. Failure is like cancer. Once it has you it can’t leave.